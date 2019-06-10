Alex Cora Emotional Over David Ortiz Shooting: 'This Guy is Bigger Than Life'

Cora spent four seasons as Ortiz's teammate, including a run to the 2007 World Series. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 10, 2019

Red Sox manager Alex Cora addressed the media after former teammate David Ortiz was shot in the Dominican Republic on Sunday night. Ortiz is in "stable condition" and will fly back to the United States on a plane provided by the organization

"It hasn't been easy, I got the phone call yesterday, last night," Cora told the media at Fenway Park in Boston. "One thing about David, he's strong, he has no fear, he never shows weakness. So, because of that reason, the lord will be with him. This guy is bigger than life." 

Ortiz played for the Red Sox from 2004-16 and won the World Series with Boston in 2004, 2007 and 2013. Cora played for the Red Sox from 2005 to 2008. Ortiz reached four consecutive All-Star games while teammates with Cora and also hit 159 homers while posting an 1.006 OPS. Ortiz is third on the Red Sox all-time RBI list and second in home runs. 

Cora has been the Red Sox manager since 2018. The Red Sox won the World Series in Cora's first year as manager by beating the Dodgers in five games. 

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message