Red Sox manager Alex Cora addressed the media after former teammate David Ortiz was shot in the Dominican Republic on Sunday night. Ortiz is in "stable condition" and will fly back to the United States on a plane provided by the organization.

"It hasn't been easy, I got the phone call yesterday, last night," Cora told the media at Fenway Park in Boston. "One thing about David, he's strong, he has no fear, he never shows weakness. So, because of that reason, the lord will be with him. This guy is bigger than life."

Alex Cora spent 3+ seasons as David Ortiz's teammate in Boston.

The #redsox manager reacted to Ortiz's shooting during his @Amica Pregame Press Conference on Monday. Full Press Conference: https://t.co/WG9tV3a4TK pic.twitter.com/xfkWW8xWNz — NESN (@NESN) June 10, 2019

Ortiz played for the Red Sox from 2004-16 and won the World Series with Boston in 2004, 2007 and 2013. Cora played for the Red Sox from 2005 to 2008. Ortiz reached four consecutive All-Star games while teammates with Cora and also hit 159 homers while posting an 1.006 OPS. Ortiz is third on the Red Sox all-time RBI list and second in home runs.

Cora has been the Red Sox manager since 2018. The Red Sox won the World Series in Cora's first year as manager by beating the Dodgers in five games.