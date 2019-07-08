Angels Catcher Jonathan Lucroy Has Concussion, Broken Nose Following Collision

Jonathan Lucroy was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Sunday's game against the Astros.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 08, 2019

Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy texted ESPN and informed them he had a concussion and broken nose as a result of Sunday's collision at home plate with Astros centerfielder Jake Marisnick.

Lucroy had to be carted off the field in the eighth inning after taking a shot from Marisnick as he tried to score the go-ahead run in the game that was tied at 10 at the moment of the incident.

Marisnick was called out on the play for colliding with Lucroy, but Houston still went on to win the game 11-10 in extras.

Yadier Molina called out Marisnick for the collision, calling it a "Bulls--- play." And Angels manager Brad Ausmus said, "It certainly didn't look like a clean play."

Lucroy has played in 73 of Los Angeles's 91 games this season. At 45-46 the Angels are fourth in the AL West, leading only the Mariners.

