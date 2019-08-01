Baseball fans know about the blockbuster trade deadline deals: Zack Greinke to the Astros, Trevor Bauer to the Reds and Marcus Stroman to the Mets. But as has been the case in almost all major trades over the last decade, major prospects were also dealt in exchange for most of these all-stars. (Major is probably not the best way to describe the prospects Toronto got for Stroman, but you get the idea.)

Let’s take a look at the five best prospects acquired before this year’s trade deadline (sorted alphabetically by team).

Logan Allen, LHP, Cleveland Indians, 22 years old, ETA 2019

Allen was a main piece the Indians acquired in the Trevor Bauer trade, but he’s the perfect addition for a small-market club like Cleveland that hopes to keep its competitive window open after some of its more expensive players move on to other teams. His fastball sits in the low- to mid-90s, and it plays well off a great changeup. He can also consistently throw his slider and curveball for strikes, giving him a nice four-pitch mix. Allen has struggled this year in both Triple A and his eight games with the Padres, but he projects to be a reliable big-league starter.

Thank you @Padres ! Look forward to getting to Cleveland very soon and helping the @Indians win the division! #GoTribe pic.twitter.com/50iRIh4nGY — Logan Allen (@Logan__Allen) July 31, 2019

Seth Beer, 1B/OF, Arizona Diamondbacks, 22 years old, ETA 2020

In addition to his A+ name, Beer is a big-time power hitter who projects to be a force for the Diamondbacks as soon as next season. Arizona needed to get a strong return if they were going to trade Greinke, and three of Houston’s top five prospects—led by Beer—and another one in the top-30 was more than enough to get 2/3 of the ace’s contract off their hands. Really, it’s worth mentioning the other top minor leaguers Arizona acquired from the Astros here, as well: RHP J.P. Bukauskas, RHP Corbin Martin, INF/OF Josh Rojas. Now, the Diamondbacks’ farm system is so deep that the fourth-rated prospect they got from Houston, Rojas, isn’t even ranked among their top 30, according to MLB Pipeline.

#DBacks new prospect Seth Beer has quite the @milb base hit spray chart... Power to all fields. pic.twitter.com/bY7Favq428 — Daren Willman (@darenw) July 31, 2019

Jazz Chisholm, SS, Miami Marlins, 21 years old, ETA 2020

Chisolm is a lefthanded hitting shortstop whose combination of power and above-average speed could make him a mainstay in the Marlins lineup when they’re finally ready to compete. His swing naturally lifts the ball, which is a plus in today’s launch-angle era. An incredible defensive talent whose hands, footwork and arm blend as smooth as you’d expect from someone with his name. After receiving questionable returns when they traded Christian Yelich, Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna, Miami struck gold getting Chisholm from the Marlins for righthander Zac Gallen.

THANK YOU to all the fans, teammates, staff, coaches, & the @Dbacks organization. You embraced me from the very beginning & allowed me to develop both on & off the field. Forever grateful for the opportunity. Can’t wait for this next journey to join the @Marlins & get to work. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/hutKzKLvMM — Jazz Chisholm 3 (@j_chisholm3) August 1, 2019

Taylor Trammell, OF, San Diego Padres, 21 years old, ETA 2020

The dynamic prospect was the only player San Diego acquired in the three-team trade that sent Bauer to the Reds, and Yasiel Puig, Franmil Reyes and Allen to the Indians. Trammell is a name baseball fans have heard for a while, after he burst on the scene at the 2018 Future’s Game. He’s a flashy centerfielder with four above-average tools (a strong arm is the only thing he lacks). Trammell has struggled with the bat in Double A this season, but his potential is hardly in question. He’ll be a valuable addition to the Padres’ young core in the coming years.

Rival exec on the #Padres getting Taylor Trammell for Franmil Reyes and Logan Allen: “Love the deal for San Diego. Trammell has chance to be a star despite the down year. Would trade a DH and a back-end starter any day for that chance, especially when they aren’t contenders yet.” — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2019

Mauricio Dubon, SS/2B, San Francisco Giants, 25 years old, ETA 2019

Farhan Zaidi is a wizard, isn’t he? Nobody was sure if the GM who helped build the Dodgers to their current state of juggernaut would trade franchise legend Madison Bumgarner and All-Star closer Will Smith to kickstart a massive rebuild. But instead he acquired a major league-ready prospect in Dubon who can help them in their quest to make the playoffs in manager Bruce Bochy’s last season. In exchange, the Giants traded reliever Drew Pomeranz and prospect Ray Black.

Giants acquired SS/2B Mauricio Dubon (25.0Y, 6'0" 160, Honduras). A 2013 26R pick by BOS out of Capital Christian HS. In 2016 traded to MIL. Has played in 183 games in AAA over 3 season.

2019 (AAA): 427PA .297/.333/.47514K%, 4BB%, 16HR, 9SB, 91wRC+.

Video of his last four HR: pic.twitter.com/y5UrtWHwM1 — GPT (@giantsprospects) August 1, 2019

Dubon was slashing .297/.333/.475 in Triple A before the trade. He doesn’t necessarily have one dominant tool but he’s good at everything, exactly the player who made the Giants so good when they won three World Series in five years. Middle infield depth has been an issue for them this season, and Dubon should be able to contribute right away.