Red Sox legend David Ortiz threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Monday's game against the Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston.

It marked Ortiz's first public appearance at Fenway since he was shot while at a night club in the Dominican Republic on June 9. He had been at Massachusetts General Hospital since June 10 after he was transported from the Dominican Republic. He underwent multiple surgeries related to the gunshot wound and complications from the shooting.

Several Yankees players visited Ortiz at his home this week after arriving in Boston for the series.

Ortiz hired a firm headed by an ex-Boston police commissioner to spearhead an investigation into the shooting on Aug. 26. Sports Illustrated's Danny Gold found few answers for the case but raised plenty more questions when he took a trip to the island.

Ortiz's pitch comes after the team fired president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski late Sunday night, which was less than a year after winning the 2018 World Series.