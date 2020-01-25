Report: Trevor Story Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Rockies

Rockies All-Star shortstop Trevor Story has agreed to a two-year, $27.5 million contract with the club, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Story and the Rockies were previously $750K apart in salary arbitration figures. Interestingly, the deal is not a contract extension but a two-year deal that will expire at the same time he was already scheduled to hit free agency. Instead, the deal allows them to avoid going to arbitration in both this offseason and next year.

Story made two All-Star teams in his first four seasons with Colorado. The 27-year-old is coming off a year in which he set career highs in runs (111), batting average (.294) and on-base percentage (.363).

Story also became the first shortstop in MLB history to hit at least 20 home runs in each of his first four seasons. He hit 35 in 2019.

Story's deal comes just days after Colorado GM Jeff Bridich addressed the team's future regarding another of the team's best players, Nolan Arenado.

Bridich told reporters Monday that Arenado will be with the team when it opens spring training next month, adding that trade talks are currently off the table.

“With the season coming up and spring training on the horizon, we are going to start focusing on that,” Bridich told the Denver Post's Patrick Saunders. “We have listened to teams regarding Nolan and really nothing has come of it. We are going to move forward pretty much as we expected — with Nolan in the purple and black and as our third baseman.

“So we can put this to bed and collectively look forward to the upcoming season and work toward that.”

Arenado responded later Monday, telling reporters that he felt "disrespected over there."

Arenado was the focus of seemingly constant trade speculation throughout the offseason. The five-time All-Star is currently entering the second season of his eight-year, $260 million extension with the club, which he signed in February 2019.

Colorado went 71-91 last season, finishing fourth in the NL West. The team was among the league's most inactive during free agency.

Despite Story's deal on Friday, Bridich will be unavailable to media at Saturday's fan event.