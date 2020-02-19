Giancarlo Stanton Says He Would Have Hit Over 80 Home Runs in 2017 'If I Knew What Was Coming'

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton spoke out on the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal and shared his distaste for the team's punishment and the players' apologies.

While speaking to the media during Spring Training on Wednesday, Stanton agreed with many other MLB players, including teammate Aaron Judge, that the Astros' 2017 title should be stripped. He also took offense to the lack of remorse shown by the Astros following the incident.

“You’re only really sorry because you got caught," Stanton said. "We know they really don't care."

Stanton added that he has friends on the Astros, but has lost respect for them.

"They didn't have a problem being in front of the cameras and enjoying all the lights when they were doing it in '17, and now they have to explain themselves and point fingers and this guy's talking for this guy," Stanton said.

If Stanton was placed in the same position as the Astros in 2017, he believes he would have put up historic numbers.

"If I knew what was coming in ‘17, I would have hit 80-plus homers," Stanton said.

Barry Bonds holds the single-season home run record with his 73 in 2001.

In an argument for the Astros' title being vacated, Stanton added MLB should be consistent with penalties for players, saying other forms of cheating would prevent participation in postseason play.

"I don't think the penalties were harsh enough player-wise," Stanton said. "I think that at the end of the day it gives more incentive to do that, if you're not going to punish the players that took part in it."

Stanton is coming off a 2019 season during which he appeared in just 18 games, recording 13 RBI, three home runs and a .288 batting average in 59 at-bats. He hit a league-high 59 home runs during his 2017 MVP season with the Miami Marlins.

More from InsideThePinstripes:

Aaron Judge Misses BP With Right Shoulder Soreness, Won't Play in Yankees Spring Training Opener This Weekend