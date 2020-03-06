Aaron Judge's availability to play on Opening Day remains unknown after he was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his first right rib.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared the news of Judge's injury Friday and said the team believes it dates back to an outfield dive in September.

"It shows signs of healing," Boone said of Judge's rib fracture. "We're going to give it the next [two] weeks and we'll re-test to show how much healing is going on with that rib."

Boone said a procedure to remove the rib is not "off the table" if it doesn't continue to heal.

Judge underwent further testing this week to examine the soreness in his right pectoral area near his shoulder. He first reported the discomfort last Friday during batting practice in an indoor cage at Spring Training.

General manager Brian Cashman said earlier this week that Judge "likely" wouldn't be ready for Opening Day on March 26 when they face the Orioles at Camden Yards.

The Yankees will also potentially open the season without star outfielder Giancarlo Stanton after he strained his right calf during defensive drills on Feb. 25. Cashman said he believes Stanton will be able to rejoin the team in April.

New York was plagued with injuries last season and put 30 players on the IL throughout the year, including Judge and Stanton. Despite their struggles to stay healthy, the team went 103–59 and won the American League East title before falling to the Astros in the ALCS.

Judge finished last season with 27 home runs, 55 RBIs and a .272 batting average in 102 games.