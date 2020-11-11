Vin Scully to Narrate Dodgers World Series Documentary

Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully will narrate the Dodgers 2020 World Series documentary, according to The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg.

Scully is arguably the most impactful broadcaster in MLB history. He called Dodgers games on the radio and on television from 1950 until his retirement at the end of the 2016 season. Scully also called four World Series on CBS along with three with NBC in the 1970s and 1980s.

"It was 32 years since the Dodgers won a World Series and the seventh in the history of the organization, bringing great joy to their fans and the city of Los Angeles in particular,” Scully said in a statement on Wednesday. “This is their winning story against the Tampa Bay Rays, and it’s an honor for me to recount just how they did it.”

The Dodgers won their first World Series since 1988 in 2020 as they defeated the Rays in six games. Shortstop Corey Seager was named the series MVP after he took home the NLCS MVP one week prior.

Scully previously narrated the Dodgers' World Series documentaries in 1959, 1963, 1965 and 1981. The 2020 World Series documentary will be released on December 8.