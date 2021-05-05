Herrera Gets Stuck in Wall, Phillies Struggle to Keep Lead

Sports Illustrated home
Odubel Herrera Gets Stuck in Wall After Trying to Rob Jackie Bradley Jr.'s Homer

Odubel Herrera got stuck in a wall on Tuesday night. 

Yes, you read that right. The Phillies held a sizable lead over Milwaukee after scoring five runs in the bottom of the third. No one scored again as the game proceeded into the fourth and then the fifth and then the sixth. 

However, lineup chaos early in the seventh threatened what could've been a runaway victory for Philadelphia as umpires denied relief pitcher Enyel De Los Santos, who was called up from the minors earlier in the day. He was apparently not on their lineup card.

The Brewers hammered away four runs at the top of the seventh with Jackie Bradley Jr.'s 411-foot homer topping them all. And that, baseball fans, is how Herrera got stuck in the wall. 

The 29-year-old center fielder ran towards the trees and jumped onto the wall before getting his foot stuck. Phillies outfielder Matt Joyce came to his rescue, though, and helped Herrera get his foot out from between the padding. 

Teamwork makes the dream work? 

Apr 28, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera (37) slams in to the wall as he watches a home run hit by St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (not pictured) during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
