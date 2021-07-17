Lance Lynn, White Sox Agree to Two-Year, $38M extension

Lance Lynn and the White Sox agreed to a two-year, $38 million extension just days after the right-hander's first All-Star appearance in nearly a decade.

The right-handed pitcher will receive $18.5 million each of the next two seasons while the club holds an $18 million option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout.

The 34-year-old, who pitched the second inning of Tuesday's American League win, is currently 9–3 with a 1.99 ERA and 105 strikeouts over 16 starts this season. Lynn was set to be a free agent this offseason after joining Chicago in December following a trade with Texas.

"We are thrilled to be able to keep Lance in a White Sox uniform for the next several seasons," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. "He very quickly proved himself to be not only an All-Star caliber addition to the front of our rotation but also the positive clubhouse presence that we envisioned at the time of the acquisition. We look forward to Lance continuing to be a big part of what we're hoping to accomplish not just in 2021 but now beyond."

