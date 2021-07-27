Nationals' Strasburg Done for Season After Surgery

Sports Illustrated home
Strasburg to Undergo Surgery for Neck Injury, Hopeful to Return by Spring Training

Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg will undergo surgery to address his neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome and will miss the rest of the season, team manager Dave Martinez announced on Tuesday. 

The surgery will address the nerve issue Strasburg has been dealing with in his neck. Martinez is hopeful he will return in time for Spring Training in February. 

Strasburg was initially placed on the injured list in August because of a nerve issue in his hand but has since suffered multiple setbacks. 

The 2019 World Series MVP has only played in five games this season and hasn't pitched since June 1. In those five appearances, he is 1–2 and has a 4.57 ERA. 

Strasburg, 33, is in his 12 season with the Nationals. 

