Cashman: Sign-Stealing Not a Factor in Correa Pursuit

November 11, 2021
MLB
Brian Cashman: Yankees Won't Let Sign-Stealing Scandal Impact Carlos Correa Pursuit

Carlos Correa has been enemy No. 1 in the Bronx since October 2017, though he very well could be donning pinstripes on Opening Day next season.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman acknowledged on Thursday that Correa is among the shortstops New York is considering in free agency, joining Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager and Trevor Story of the Rockies. Cashman added the Yankees have spoken with the representatives for "most, but not all" of the best available shortstops, per SNY

The potential pursuit of Correa brings more than pure production concerns. The Astros were issued a historic punishment in January 2020 for an electronic sign-stealing scandal in 2017 and 2018, the first year of which resulted in Houston's lone championship. The Astros claimed the American League pennant in 2019 and 2021, though they lost in the World Series to the Nationals and Braves, respectively. 

Cashman noted Thursday the Yankees will not let the sign-stealing scandal impact their potential pursuit of Correa. It's not hard to see why. Correa posted an .850 OPS in 2021 and a .926 OPS in 2019, tallying 26 home runs this season. Correa has 18 playoff homers in just 79 games, and he is among the best defensive shortstops in baseball. After Gleyber Torres struggled at shortstop in '21, a sure-handed defender could be near the top of New York's priorities.

The Yankees reached the playoffs for the fifth straight year in 2021. They have not reached the World Series since '09. 

For more Yankees coverage, visit Inside the Pinstripes.

