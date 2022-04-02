Max Scherzer on Jacob deGrom’s Injury: ‘Tough News to Hear’

Mets ace Jacob deGrom will miss around a month due to a shoulder injury, as was announced on Friday.

The flame-throwing righthander was originally supposed to start on Opening Day for the Mets. Although the team has yet to announce its replacement for deGrom, it seems overwhelmingly likely that New York’s other ace Max Scherzer, who is starting his first season with the Mets this year, would take over.

Regarding deGrom’s injury and evaluation, Scherzer admitted it was shocking to hear of the severity.

“Tough news to hear,” Scherzer said on Saturday. “He thought it was kind of minor, turns out it’s a little bit more than minor.”

DeGrom could miss up to two months, so Scherzer and the rest of the Mets staff will have to do their part to keep the team afloat to start the season. Scherzer gave his best wishes to deGrom as he embarks on his recovery journey.

“For him, it’s try to figure out this injury, figure out exactly what this is and tackle it with everything you got,” Scherzer said.

Scherzer is dealing with his own injury in what appears to be a minor hamstring tweak. He told reporters that he is currently “day-to-day”.

