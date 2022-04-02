Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith on Today's SI Feed
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith on Today's SI Feed

Max Scherzer on Jacob deGrom’s Injury: ‘Tough News to Hear’

Mets ace Jacob deGrom will miss around a month due to a shoulder injury, as was announced on Friday.

The flame-throwing righthander was originally supposed to start on Opening Day for the Mets. Although the team has yet to announce its replacement for deGrom, it seems overwhelmingly likely that New York’s other ace Max Scherzer, who is starting his first season with the Mets this year, would take over.

Regarding deGrom’s injury and evaluation, Scherzer admitted it was shocking to hear of the severity.

“Tough news to hear,” Scherzer said on Saturday. “He thought it was kind of minor, turns out it’s a little bit more than minor.”

DeGrom could miss up to two months, so Scherzer and the rest of the Mets staff will have to do their part to keep the team afloat to start the season. Scherzer gave his best wishes to deGrom as he embarks on his recovery journey.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“For him, it’s try to figure out this injury, figure out exactly what this is and tackle it with everything you got,” Scherzer said.

Scherzer is dealing with his own injury in what appears to be a minor hamstring tweak. He told reporters that he is currently “day-to-day”.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Mets coverage, go to Inside The Mets. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Max Scherzer throws a pitch during a spring training game.
Play
MLB

Scherzer Addresses Hamstring ‘Hiccup,’ Opening Day Status

The 37-year-old’s status for the start of the season is now up in the air.

By Zach Koons
DeVante Parker with the Dolphins.
Play
NFL

Report: Dolphins Trade WR DeVante Parker to Patriots

After seven years in Miami, Parker has a found a new home in the AFC East division.

By Wilton Jackson
Duke Blue Devils guard Michael Savarino (30)
Play
College Basketball

Coach K Grandson Michael Savarino Earns NCAA Elite 90 Award

The Duke junior is the first men’s basketball player from the school to win the award.

By Madison Williams
Gerrit Cole throws a pitch during a Spring Training game.
Play
MLB

Cole Says Yanks Usually ‘Get It Done’ Amid Judge Negotiations

The deadline for New York to lock up its franchise outfielder is rapidly approaching.

By Zach Koons
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Luke Jackson (77)
Play
MLB

Braves Reliever Luke Jackson Undergoes MRI on Right Arm

The severity of his injury is unknown, but the pitcher could miss time if the evaluation shows any substantial damage.

By Madison Williams
Julius Randle
Play
NBA

Knicks’ Julius Randle Will Likely Miss Remainder of Season

The All-Star forward has been dealing with a nagging quad injury.

By Wilton Jackson
Bo Jackson looks on from the sidelines at an Auburn game.
Extra Mustard

Bo Jackson Forgives ‘Jeopardy’ Players for Blunder

The dual-sport icon was gracious after a nearly unforgivable mistake.

By Zach Koons
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker K'Vaughan Pope (36)
College Football

Ex-Ohio State LB K’Vaughan Pope Transfers to Tennessee State

The player left his former program mid-game back in September, then entered the transfer portal shortly after.

By Madison Williams