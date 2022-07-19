Skip to main content
MLB All-Star Players Honor Albert Pujols During Home Run Derby (Video)

After belting 10 home runs in the first-round of Monday’s Home Run Derby, Albert Pujols received a special tribute from his fellow All-Stars.

The legendary slugger, making his fifth appearance at the event, took a moment to collect himself after hitting 10 homers in regulation. Prior to stepping back up to the plate for his 30 seconds of bonus time, Pujols was swarmed by a cheering wave of National League and American League All-Stars as players from both teams paid their respects to the future Hall of Famer and MLB’s all-time HR leader.

The well-deserved, mid-competition celebration added an extra dose of excitement to the proceedings with Pujols, the No. 8 seed, looking to pull off an upset of No. 1 seed Schwarber.

Pujols added three homers in bonus time, but Schwarber evened the score at 13 after his turn. The pair went into a one-minute swing off, where the Cardinals great would crush seven homers to give him 20 first-round bombs, outlasting Schwarber’s six (19 total) to pull off the upset and advance to the second round. After embracing the Phillies star as he showed his appreciation with multiple bows, Pujols reflected on the moment and the opportunity to keep swinging during an interview with ESPN. 

“It is pretty awesome to see the young generation and all that talent. This is for you guys,” he said, per the Associated Press. “It is pretty awesome to come back here one last time.”

Although Pujols, who recently recorded his 685th homer to extend his league-leading total, was eventually eliminated in the next round by Juan Soto, Monday’s tribute provided the 42-year-old and all of his fans with the perfect send-off in his last MLB season.

