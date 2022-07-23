Eduardo Rodriguez, Tigers Have Been in Contact After Lengthy Silence

Tigers general manager Al Avila told the media on Saturday that the franchise has been in contact with starter Eduardo Rodriguez, who has begun a throwing program. Avila hopes Rodriguez could return to the majors in late August.

Rodriguez, who signed a five-year, $77 million contract with Detroit as a free agent last winter, has not pitched since May 18 when he suffered an injury to his rib cage.

After beginning a rehab assignment to work his way back to the rotation, Rodriguez informed the club on June 13 that he was taking a leave of absence to tend to a personal matter.

Avila told reporters in early July that the team was unable to contact Rodriguez while he was on his leave of absence, but have since spoken with the lefthander, who has been throwing at his home in South Florida.

The expectation is that Rodriguez will progress towards a rehab assignment in the coming weeks before returning to the major league club before the end of the season.

Rodriguez made eight starts with the Tigers before exiting the rotation, going 1–3 overall with a 4.38 ERA.

More MLB Coverage: