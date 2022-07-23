Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Eduardo Rodriguez, Tigers Have Been in Contact After Lengthy Silence

Tigers general manager Al Avila told the media on Saturday that the franchise has been in contact with starter Eduardo Rodriguez, who has begun a throwing program. Avila hopes Rodriguez could return to the majors in late August.

Rodriguez, who signed a five-year, $77 million contract with Detroit as a free agent last winter, has not pitched since May 18 when he suffered an injury to his rib cage. 

After beginning a rehab assignment to work his way back to the rotation, Rodriguez informed the club on June 13 that he was taking a leave of absence to tend to a personal matter. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Avila told reporters in early July that the team was unable to contact Rodriguez while he was on his leave of absence, but have since spoken with the lefthander, who has been throwing at his home in South Florida.

The expectation is that Rodriguez will progress towards a rehab assignment in the coming weeks before returning to the major league club before the end of the season.

Rodriguez made eight starts with the Tigers before exiting the rotation, going 1–3 overall with a 4.38 ERA.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers

YOU MAY LIKE

Nationals outfielder Juan Soto jogs back to the dugout after getting out.
MLB

Report: Nationals Set Huge Asking Price for Juan Soto

Washington is looking to get a haul for their best player.

By Daniel Chavkin47 minutes ago
Spencer Rattler looks to throw against Texas.
Play
Extra Mustard

Rattler Says He Spoke to Jackson About Gamecocks’ Commitment

The Gamecocks’ quarterback was happy about Jackson's decision to commit to South Carolina.

By Wilton Jackson54 minutes ago
Aces guard Kelsey Plum shoots ahead of Mercury forward Brianna Turner.
Extra Mustard

WNBA Star Kelsey Plum Received an Awesome Gift From Tom Brady

The Aces star point guard received a special gift from her friend Tom Brady.

By Mike McDaniel1 hour ago
G.G. Jackson about to shoot a basketball
College Basketball

5-Star PF GG Jackson Commits to South Carolina

The South Carolina native reclassified to the 2022 class and is headed to Columbia to play for the Gamecocks.

By Wilton Jackson2 hours ago
Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi laughing
WNBA

It’s the End of an Era for Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi

The two GOATs met for one final time, at least in the regular season, Friday night in Phoenix.

By Amna Subhan2 hours ago
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Packers wide receiver Davante Adams embrace after a game.
Extra Mustard

Davante Adams Calls Raiders QB Derek Carr a ‘Hall of Famer’

The wide receiver had some high praise for his new quarterback.

By Daniel Chavkin2 hours ago
Nets forward Kevin Durant in a game with a retro Nets jersey on.
Extra Mustard

Kevin Durant Joined TikTok and His First Video Is Perfect

The All-NBA star doesn’t quite have the hang of TikTok yet.

By Mike McDaniel4 hours ago
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett drops back to throw a pass.
NFL

Lions Hire Former Ohio State QB JT Barrett as Assistant

The legendary Buckeye has moved on to the next phase of his career.

By Daniel Chavkin4 hours ago