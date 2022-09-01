Top Orioles Prospect Gunnar Henderson Smacks Homer for First MLB Hit

In his first MLB game, Gunnar Henderson got off to a great start.

The Orioles prospect, who is ranked as baseball’s No. 2 prospect on MLB Pipeline, hit a home run vs. Triston McKenzie in his second career at-bat.

Baltimore originally drafted Henderson in the second round of the 2019 MLB draft out of high school, and the infielder soared up prospect rankings over the past few years. While he is a shortstop by trade, Henderson is playing third base in his MLB debut.

Henderson is one of many Baltimore top prospects to make their debut this year, following catcher Adley Rutshman, starting pitcher D.L. Hall and outfielder Kyle Stowers. The Orioles have been one of the biggest surprises of this MLB season in part because members of their highly-regarded farm system are finally reaching the big leagues.

Baltimore’s rookie is not the first top prospect to record his first hit and first home run at the same time this year. Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom did so vs. Boston, while Mets third baseman Brett Baty pulled it off in his first major league at bat vs. Atlanta.

More MLB Coverage: