How 2026 World Series Tickets Compare to Other Recent Major Sports Championships

There’s a massive disparity in ticket prices for the World Series between games played at Milwaukee’s American Family Field and the Rays’ Tropicana Field.

Get-in prices for the Brewers’ first World Series games since 1982 were extremely high, with prices comfortably exceeding $2,000. It was Milwaukee’s first World Series game in 44 years, and some fans were willing to pay a massive premium to witness it in person.

The get-in price for a singular ticket to Game 1 was $2,338, according to Ticket Data. Game 2 was just as expensive, with the get-in price sitting at $2,269. It’s the highest cost for a ticket to a World Series game in MLB history, and it’s vastly more expensive than attending a game at Tropicana Field. Keep in mind, the get-in cost at American Family Field is for standing room tickets, so those making that purchase aren’t even receiving a seat. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, lower-level tickets for Game 2 were going for roughly $3,730. Prospective tickets to the potential Game 6 and 7 at American Family Field are also sitting well over the $2,000 mark.

In fact, Brewers fans could save a significant amount of money, potentially over $1,500, if they booked a flight to St. Petersburg and attended Game 3 at the Trop as opposed to watching the game at American Family Field. Get-in price for the third game of the series is as low as $552, more than four times cheaper than the cost to attend a World Series game in Milwaukee.

Demand for tickets at American Family Field is understandably high considering the lengthy World Series drought the Brewers were in. Still, the record-setting prices are astronomical. Prior to 2026, the most expensive get-in price for a World Series was in 2016, when the Cubs and Guardians faced off in the Fall Classic. Get-in prices for those games reached as a high as $1,809 (Game 4 at Wrigley Field in Chicago), but the Brewers’ tickets are as much as $500 more expensive than those.

That’s not to say there’s a shortage in demand for tickets among Rays fans, but more so that Brewers fans are willing to break the bank in order to attend their team’s first World Series games in over four decades. The Rays appeared in a World Series as recently as 2020, though that entire series took place at Globe Life Field in Texas due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ticket prices for games at the Trop this October are still expensive, though they pale in comparison to the of the Brewers’ tickets.

The $552 get-in price for Game 3 is on the lower end, but not the cheapest, of World Series tickets since 2023. Only one game from the Dodgers-Blue Jays clash last year was less expensive, while all five games of the ‘23 World Series between the Diamondbacks and Rangers featured cheaper get-in prices, running no higher than $523, per Ticket Data.

Comparing that to other best-of-seven championship matchups, World Series tickets in Milwaukee run closer to that of NBA Finals tickets in New York than they do of standard Fall Classic costs. The Knicks hosted the NBA Finals in 2026 with get-in prices starting at $3,400. At San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center, get-in prices were just shy of $1,000. Similarly to the Brewers, the Knicks were in a lengthy championship drought, and fans in New York spared no cost in regard to the opportunity to watch their team in an NBA Finals setting. It typically costs a fair bit to get into a regular season game at Madison Square Garden, but those prices sky rocketed during the NBA Finals, and it’s not hard to see why.

As for the Stanley Cup, the lowest get-in prices for games at Carolina’s Lenovo Center and Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena were $830 and $666 respectively, per USA TODAY. Tickets for Game 3 at the Trop are still cheaper than both those, but not by much.