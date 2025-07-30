Angels Acquiring Veteran Reliever as Team Appears to Make Trade Deadline Plans Clear
The Los Angeles Angels have acquired right-handed reliever Luis Garcia from the Washington Nationals.
After being in limbo regarding their status as either buyers or sellers at the trade deadline, this move appears to solidify the Halos’ status for the final stretch of the season.
The Angels are also acquiring southpaw Andrew Chafin from the Nationals to bolster their bullpen. Southpaw Jake Eder is heading to the Nationals in return, per ESPN's Jeff Passan, with Double-A first baseman Sam Brown also headed to the Nationals' system.
Garcia has a 4.10 ERA this season across his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals.
The 38-year-old reliever started the season off by signing a minor league deal with the Dodgers this past spring, but had a 5.27 ERA in Dodger blue. After he was designated for assignment and subsequently released earlier this month, the Nationals picked him up and he saw much more success in the Nation's Capital.
Garcia allowed just one earned run in 10 innings of work with the Nats as he will now head back to the Big A in a time where they need consistent relievers now more than ever.
The Angels have the most blown saves in baseball with 25, and to make matters worse, are tied for the second-most save opportunities in baseball with 51.
When Garcia last donned an Angels uniform, he had a 3.71 ERA across 43.2 innings pitched. He also tossed 40 strikeouts to 14 walks during his time with the team.
The first time, Garcia was with the Angels was during the 2019 season after being traded from the Philadelphia Phillies. He pitched to the tune of a 4.35 ERA over 62 innings.
As he is set to start his third stint with the Halos, the team is looking to make a push for October and get back to the postseason for the first time since 2014.
