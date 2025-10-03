Ron Washington Takes Shot At Angels Roster Construction After Being Let Go
Sam Blum of The Athletic did a deep dive into the situation surrounding Washington and his recent departure from the franchise. There were some believing that he could come back with the Halos given his newfound clean bill of health.
This was clearly not the case. Blum sat down with Washington and riffed on several interesting topics pertaining to his tenure in Anaheim. While it may have been conventional to believe that the health worries, coupled with Washington's age (73), may have been a driving force behind his departure. According to the skipper, that wasn't actually the case at all.
"Before he was sidelined in June so he could undergo quadruple bypass heart surgery, which kept him out of the dugout for the remainder of the 2025 campaign, Washington’s club began the year by defying expectations despite a roster that was not equipped to win."
However, Washington also did admit in a roundabout way that the team he was managing wasn't overly talented compared to some of the other competitors in Major League Baseball.
“You know, when you’re a competitor, and you’re in charge, none of that stuff comes into play,” Washington said. “Sometimes you’ve got to make chicken salad out of chicken s—.”
Washington first took over the job in 2024. The Angels finished dead-last in the AL West, going 63-99. There were reasons for optimism in 2025 given some of the young talent on the roster coupled with the signings of some veterans with a proven track record (such as Yusei Kikuchi).
When Washington was forced to leave his post this season, the Angels were actually outperforming expectations with a 36-38 record. The team did make a nice leap from 2024, but still ended with a lackluster 72-90 record (18.0 games behind the first place Seattle Mariners).
Washington understandably is salty over not being retained. He's known for being a strong developer of young talent, and the Angels have shown a propensity for promoting prospects far quicker than practically any other ballclub.
Now with Washington's future in Orange County over, the Angels can pivot and begin the search for a new skipper. Various reports indicate that a trio of ex-MLB players in Michael Young, Torii Hunter, and Albert Pujols could be intriguing options.
