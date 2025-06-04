Angels All-Star Outfielder Exits Wednesday’s Game vs Red Sox in 3rd Inning
The Los Angeles Angels have taken Jorge Soler out of the contest with groin tightness against the Boston Red Sox in just the third inning.
Soler was replaced by Matthew Lugo who is now playing in right field. The Angels were up, 7-5, against Boston in this high-scoring affair that will now continue without Soler.
Soler reached on an infield single in the first inning and was walked in the second.
So far this season, Soler is seeing a bit of a dip in his batting average from last season at .213, but a lot of that can be attributed to a slower average the last 10 games.
In his last 38 at-bats, Soler is hitting just .158. In Soler's first 28 games of the year, he was hitting a productive .243, with a .456 slugging percentage. The month of May is where he started to see the aforementioned dip, but Soler still has eight home runs and 24 RBIs on the season.
Another aspect of Soler's game that has taken a hit this season is how often he is being walked.
Last season, Soler was walked 11.8 percent of the time, putting him in the 92nd percentile of MLB. His strikeout rate was nothing to write home about as it occured 24.6 percent of the time, but this season, both rates have grown.
Soler is striking out 28 percent of the time this season, putting him in the 10th percentile of MLB, while he is now being walked 8.2 percent of the time, which is a little below league average at the 48th percentile in baseball.
