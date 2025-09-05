Angels' Core Roster Named Among Worst in MLB
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel ranked the Los Angeles Angels' core roster 28th in MLB, only ahead of the Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies.
McDaniel didn't place any Halos in his "elite" tier of players, in which he placed perennial All-Stars with MVP chances, and only placed shortstop Zach Neto and starting pitcher Jose Soriano in his "plus" tier, which is reserved for players he describes as "3-5ish WAR types."
"Soriano, [Reid] Detmers, [Tyler] Bremner, [George] Klassen, and [Caden] Dana are five solid pitchers to build around, along with veteran [Yusei] Kikuchi, but it's unlikely all of them pitch on the same staff," wrote McDaniel.
"[Mike] Trout unfortunately has to be moved down a tier as he has posted 2.2 WAR over the past two seasons combined. Taylor Ward's under contract through next year so he falls off the list. Neto is a clear keeper, and [Jo] Adell is starting to put it together, but there aren't a ton of position players right behind them in the system, so the Angels need to find more impact players without clear avenues to do so."
The Angels also ranked towards the bottom in a 2025 midseason farm system ranking, placing 27th. Their tendency to fast track top picks to MLB has dealt a severe blow to their farm system, which is widely considered one of the worst in MLB.
The Angels haven't had a winning season since 2016, and are well on their way to another in 2025. They have some solid young pieces in Neto and Soriano, and would do well to secure them on long-term extensions and overhaul their roster and farm system. This would allow them to form a competitive team given some time, and could provide them with a route to the top of the division since their 98-64 season in 2014.
The Angels haven't played in October since that season, giving them the longest postseason drought in the league, and their recent dealings haven't exactly worked wonders for the franchise. If the Halos are able to make some institutional changes in the next couple of years and stock up on their prospects, they can potentially blossom into a promising and competitive team for years to come.
