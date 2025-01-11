Angels Could Make 2 Blockbuster Signings, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Angels were the most active team in the early stages of the offseason, but the latest report indicates the club is waiting to make its biggest signings toward the end of the winter. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal believes the Angels could make not one, but two, blockbuster deals before spring training arrives.
"Not that it would necessarily be smart, but the Los Angeles Angels are well-positioned to sign a free agent who rejected a qualifying offer, maybe even two," Rosenthal wrote. "The Angels hold the No. 2 pick in the draft. If they signed a qualified free agent, they would lose their second-highest selection, which is likely to be No. 47, and $500,000 from their international bonus pool.
"The signing of a second qualified free agent would cost the Angels their third-highest selection, likely to be No. 81, and another $500,000 in international bonus space. Angels owner Arte Moreno can be unpredictable. Given his team’s draft positions, the free-agent opportunities available and the state of the AL, it would not be surprising to see him strike."
After finishing 63-99, it was evident the Angels needed something to change. While general manager Perry Minasian urged fans not to lose hope, it was hard to believe a team that hadn't made the playoffs since 2014 would quickly turn a new leaf in just the next season.
Nonetheless, change quickly came this winter as the Halos made the first transaction of the offseason less than 24 hours after the final out of the World Series. The Angels have added two starting pitchers in Kyle Hendricks and Yusei Kikuchi, catcher Travis d'Arnaud, infielders Scott Kingery and Kevin Newman, and outfielder Jorge Soler.
Nonetheless, the question remains whether the Angels have done enough. In order to bounce back from another losing season, some would argue the Angels have to make more than one big splash this winter. Though the Angels have acquired several players, it remains uncertain whether the team has acquired enough talent to contend in the American League.
Minasian even acknowledged this topic at the Winter Meetings, indicating the Angels were still searching for more talent. The team has been linked to several big name free agents from Anthony Santander to Pete Alonso, but so far nothing has quite panned out.
