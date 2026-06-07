Why Jack Kochanowicz's Freeway Series Meltdown Puts His Roster Spot in Jeopardy

On a downward trend over his last few starts, Jack Kochanowicz took the hill in Los Angels needing a good start to get back on track. Instead, the young right hander had the worst outing of his career. Failing to get out of the first inning, Kochanowicz was tagged for 7 earned runs on 6 hits while only recording 2 outs.

If this was one bad game against a potent lineup, that would be understandable. But for the second year in a row Kochanowicz is struggling to limit contact and carrying an ERA north of 6.

Jack Kochanowicz has been getting progressively worse results lately.

After starting off the year hot, Kochanowicz has fallen on rough times over the last month. Granted, he has been facing good teams but in Major League Baseball pitchers need to be able to compete at every level.

Coming into tonight, Kochanowicz had given up 5 or more earned runs in 3 of his last 5 starts. In the other two appearances he allowed 3 earned runs apiece, but those starts combined for only 8.1 innings.

Over his last two appearances, Kochanowicz had surrendered 5 earned runs in 4 innings against Detroit followed by 3 earned runs in only 2.1 innings against Tampa Bay. In short, the meltdown in the Freeway Series was part of a definitive trend.

Kochanowicz gets getting destroyed by good teams.

May 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jack Kochanowicz (41) stands in the dugout after being relieved in the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Getting roughed up by a great team will happen from time to time; even to the best of pitchers. However, this is the second time Kochanowicz has given up 6 earned runs to the Dodgers. On May 15th, he lasted 6 innings while doing so. Tonight just the two outs.

It is important not to get fooled by small sample sizes in baseball. However, there are levels to this game and the Dodgers have clearly demonstrated Kochanowicz is not good enough to beat the best. But it is not just the Dodgers doing the damage. Toronto tagged him for 6 earned runs in 4 innings in addition to the Tampa Bay and Dodgers beatdowns.

Who should take Kochanowicz place in the rotation?

Sep 27, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Caden Dana (36) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Here is where things get difficult. The Angels are not loaded with MLB ready pitching depth. If Yusei Kikuchi was coming back from injury that would be an easy transition but the Japanese southpaw is not expected back for at least another six weeks.

George Klassen has a lot of upside but still does not appear ready. Ryan Johnson is pitching well at the AA level but has already been rushed to the Majors twice and could probably use some real development time before getting another shot.

Caden Dana is kind of a forgotten name but he is pitching the best in Salt Lake City right now. In the offensive wonderland of the Pacific Coast League, Dana's 4.88 ERA is actually respectable. Even more respectable is his WHIP of only 1.117.

Getting Dana down to sea level where the ball breaks a bit more and travels a lot less when hit should give him a bit of a boost. If he can keep that WHIP anywhere near its current level, he would be very successful.

At this point, leaving Kochanowicz on the Angels active roster is not helping him or the team. And in a season destined to end without making it to October giving a 22 year old with upside a chance to prove himself is a good move.