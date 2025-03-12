Angels GM Discusses Fifth Starter Competition
The Los Angeles Angels are on a search for the fifth starting pitcher in their rotation.
With a slew of capable candidates, the Halos have a tough decision to make. General Manager Perry Minasian spoke recently on what the process has been like.
“They’ve all pitched well,” Minasian said. “They’ll continue to pitch, and we’ll see where it is at the end.”
The recipient of the largest Angels contract under Minasian, Yusei Kikuchi, will headline the 2025 rotation. Jose Soriano, Tyler Anderson, and newly-acquired Kyle Hendricks will follow him in the rotation.
No. 5 spot candidates in Reid Detmers, Jose Suarez, Jack Kochanowicz, and Chase Silseth are going to do whatever they can to secure that final spot, but Minasian talked about how there will be some disappointed pitchers who don't get the role.
“You hope to have tough decisions every spring,” Minasian said. “That means you’re improving your depth, improving your caliber of talent across the diamond. A goal of mine is to have really tough decisions at the end of camp and have some disappointed people.”
Detmers can make a solid case for the final rotation spot, but is coming off an inconsistent 6.70 ERA season that saw him spend time in the minors due to his MLB struggles.
The 25-year-old is trying to recapture the glory that was the 2022 season where he threw a 3.77 ERA, 122 strikeouts, and even a no-hitter, all at the age of 22.
Suarez only started three games last year, but makes a case to crack the rotation given his 56 strikeouts in 22 appearances. The southpaw has been in the Angels organization for about a decade, but spent a solid chunk of 2024 in Triple-A.
Kochanowicz and Silseth are a pair of 24-year-old right-handers who spent a considerable time in the minors last season, but given their youth and promise from 2024, they are both seen as dark horse candidates for the final spot.
