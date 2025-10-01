Angels Have Not Made Decision on Retaining Perry Minasian for 2026 Yet: Report
The Los Angeles Angels announced on Tuesday that they are moving on from Ron Washington as their manager for the 2026 season, but it now begs the question if the Halos will clear house and part ways with general manager Perry Minasian, as well.
Additionally, acting manager Ray Montgomery has been told he won't be back next season (at least as manager), according to the Athletic's Sam Blum.
With all the movement on the Angels' staff, MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger spoke on what their options moving forward may look like.
The case for Minasian is that he inked a contract extension last August, and at least at the time of signing his new deal, team owner Arte Moreno seemed committed to the long term vision.
“Over the last four years, Perry and his baseball operations staff have begun to lay the foundation for a bright future of Angels baseball,” Moreno said at the time. “We have been impressed by the steps Perry has taken to infuse our Major League team with young and exciting talent while also revamping our player-development process.
“We believe this extension will allow him to continue the vision of building sustainable success throughout the Angels’ organization and deliver a championship for our fans.”
As things have clearly changed since then — given the recent decision to move on from both the manager and interim manager — there is no telling what is next for the Halos.
Minasian hasn't seen much success during the start of his tenure in 2020. Additionally, the farm system that has been highly criticized hasn't seen much of an improvement either.
That is not to say that the Angels will plan to go in a different direction solely because their manager(s) have been let go, but assuming Moreno's comments from last year hold true, it appears Minasian will at least live out another year of his new deal, which is through 2026.
A key reason for frustration that many Angels fans had this past season was Minasian's inaction at the trade deadline. The Halos were 47-49 ahead of the All-Star break, and certainly could have made more moves than what transpired — either buying or selling. The Angels went on to end the year at 72-90.
