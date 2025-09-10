Angels Legend Named Candidate to Be Team Manager in 2026
With the Los Angeles Angels managerial role somewhat unclear for 2026, one noteworthy name with ties to the organization has suddenly popped up with some real momentum.
More news: Angels, Anaheim Having 'No Long-Term Discussions' Regarding Staying at Stadium
Former Halos outfielder Torii Hunter has been seen around the team recently — even going as far as to be in uniform with the ballclub during this recent slate of games. Hunter currently holds the position as a front office advisor/special assistant to general manager Perry Minasian.
Sam Blum of The Athletic recently added fuel to the Hunter fire by writing a piece projecting who could be an option for the Halos as their manager in 2026. Hunter was one of five candidates identified along with this year's manager Ron Washington, current interim skipper Ray Montgomery, Skip Schumaker, and Albert Pujols.
"Hunter has essentially made clear that he won’t return to baseball full-time for a coaching job. But a managerial job? That could make things more interesting. Hunter is already on the Angels’ payroll as a front office advisor and is well respected by the players. As a player himself, Hunter was viewed as a clubhouse leader. Particularly by a much younger Mike Trout, who was his teammate.
"However, Hunter lacks coaching experience and runs restaurants in the Dallas area. He would be a total wild-card of a pick. But again, if this is a Moreno decision, Hunter could be the guy, especially when you consider that signing Hunter to a $90 million deal in 2008 was arguably the last really good decision the owner has made. Hunter interviewed for the job the last time it was open in late 2023, but didn’t get the gig. Perhaps, two years later, with a closer connection to the organization, he might have a better shot."
Hunter was known for being a highly energetic player with a big personality. He played the game with tons of visible joy — and considering his lack of experience as a manager/his age, Hunter would be a total 180 from Washington. It's also very curious that he recently started popping up around the team... perhaps as a way to get to know his future players?
More news: Angels Linked to $158.8 Million All-Star in Upcoming Free Agency
Schumaker probably would be the best 'get' from an optics standpoint given the past experience and the respect he brings. He also has extensive ties to Southern California.
Pujols would bring some real gravitas given his standing as one of the best hitters ever. It also helps that he understands the dynamics in playing for this franchise. Pujols also brings managerial experience from his time as a skipper in his native Dominican Republic with ballclub Leones del Escogido.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.