MLB Insider Has 2 Bold Predictions for Angels' 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Angels got back into the win column Saturday to notch their first victory of the 2025 campaign.
Beating the Chicago White Sox in an exciting 1-0 afternoon contest, the Halos move to 1-1 on this young season. With 160 games to go, an MLB insider has high hopes for L.A. and major predictions for what else this year has in store.
Despite the abysmal 63 wins, the Halos had four 20-home run hitters. Only nine other teams in the majors achieved this feat.
Logan O'Hoppe, Jo Adell, Zach Neto, and Taylor Ward all made the mark in 2024, but ESPN insider David Schoenfield predicts that those four will once again reach the 20 dinger mark, in addition to Mike Trout and Jorge Soler as well.
As exciting as this is, Schoenfield also made another, less savory, prediction: the Angels will improve upon their 99-loss total, but not by much at 95.
Last season saw very few bright spots, but the lowest winning percentage in franchise history seemed to be a shadow that loomed large over the organization. In an effort to improve upon this, a few steps have been taken.
A whirlwind of an offseason brought a few key additions to bolster the lineup as well as add more of a veteran presence to the squad. There was also some shifting around key positions as three-time MVP Mike Trout was moved from center field to right in an effort to keep him healthier.
His health can be considered a major factor as to why the Angels lost 99 games last season as Trout was only available for 29 contests.
The last time the future Hall of Famer played more than half of a season was the 2022 campaign that saw him launch 40 home runs, secure 80 RBIs, and a slash line of .283/.369/.630 with an OPS of .999.
Health, not just with Trout, will be the name of the game this season as the Halos look to develop their young core, get as many players as possible to hit 20+ home runs, and get back to the contending conversation after more than a decade outside of October.
