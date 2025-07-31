Angels Make Trade, Acquire Infielder From Yankees
The Los Angeles Angels have acquired infielder Oswald Peraza from the New York Yankees.
Peraza is hitting .152 through 71 games with New York this year.
The Halos are sending 18-year-old prospect Wilberson De Pena and international cash to the Yankees. De Pena is hitting .227 with the DSL Angels, the Halos' Rookie affiliate.
