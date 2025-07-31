Former Angels Outfielder Calls Out Halos as Trade Deadline Nears
The Los Angeles Angels have just a few more hours until the trade deadline, and a former player recently called out his former squad for not selling.
The Halos are four games back from the final Wild Card spot and recently brought in a pair of veteran relievers, but retired centerfielder Cameron Maybin thinks that the Angels should be parting ways with more pieces to build towards the future.
"What are the Angels waiting for," asked Maybin on his Twitter/X account. "...start selling already!"
Maybin went a step further, later asserting that closer Kenley Jansen was signed purely for trade deadline movement.
"Dodgers might as well go get Kenley Jansen back at this point," Maybin wrote on X. "Pretty sure he signed with the Angels just to make the trade deadline commute smoother.
"Just feels right to me!"
If the Angels believe that they can make a run, holding onto a revered closer such as Jansen is certainly what the correct course of action is. After the Halos acquired Luis Garcia and Andrew Chafin from the Washington Nationals, for Jake Eder and minor leaguer Sam Brown on Wednesday, it looks like it could be the start of building a contender for this season.
Another piece that the Halos would get a ton of value from is adding another starting pitcher.
Perhaps flipping an expiring contract for a rotational piece so as not to give up a prospect keeps the Angels in contention for 2025, but doesn't mess with the future of the franchise.
Regardless of what happens next, the Angels are still a piece or two away from being seen as a team that can make an impact in October. If the Halos do, in fact, start selling as Maybin urged, the deals must start coming in before 3:00 p.m PT.
