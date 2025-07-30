Angels' Mike Trout Breaks Silence on Impending Trade Deadline
Amid all of the trade rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Angels, the franchise’s long-time veteran Mike Trout is remaining focused on the team’s current roster.
"I'm just focused on the guys we got in here right now. Whatever the front office does, they do. But the group in here right now, we're tight," Trout said.
The Halos are four games behind the Seattle Mariners for the third and final American League Wild Card spot. A couple solid weeks could make the Angels contenders for the first time since 2014, but there are also four other teams (Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royal) ahead of Los Angeles in the Wild Card race.
Trout has stayed loyal to the Halos for his entire 15-season MLB career, despite the franchise’s struggles amid his individual success. The three-time AL Most Valuable Player has only played in three postseason games, all of which were in 2014.
Most players of Trout’s caliber would have ditched the Angels by now. But Trout has stuck with the franchise through all of their ups and downs.
And now, the Halos finally have a shot to play in October. While it was reported the Angels were making all of their pending free agents will be available at the deadline, the team bought on Wednesday.
The Angels acquired right-handed reliver Luis Garcia and left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin from the Washington Nationals on Wednesday morning. The deal sent left-handed reliver Jake Eder and minor league first baseman Sam Brown to the Nationals.
Garcia pitched for the Angels last season before Los Angeles traded him to the Boston Red Sox at the deadline for four minor league players. Now, the 38-year-old will rejoin the Halos for what they hope to be a run back to the postseason.
