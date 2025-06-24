Angels Manager Calls Out Logan O'Hoppe, Reveals Why He's Losing Playing Time
Earlier in the season, the Los Angeles Angels tended to keep the same pitching and catching partners together.
Logan O'Hoppe would regularly catch for Jack Kochanowicz, Tyler Anderson and José Soriano, while Travis d’Arnaud caught for Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks.
The Angels have recently switched up some of those pairings, allowing O’Hoppe to catch for Hendricks in his last two starts. Anderson and Kochanowicz also pitched to d’Arnaud in their most recent starts.
Ray Montgomery, the Angels’ current manager while Ron Washington is dealing with health issues, said Los Angeles wants to allow each catcher and starting pitcher to work together. He added that O’Hoppe will eventually get to catch Kikuchi.
However, Montgomery also said O’Hoppe’s defensive struggles contributed to the decision for d’Arnaud to catch for Kochanowicz instead on Monday.
“I wish I could say no to that, but a big part of what you do at that position is that you have to serve the 13 people that are throwing the baseball to you,” Montgomery said when asked if O'Hoppe's defensive struggles played a role in his reduced playing time. “And while Logan’s offensive stuff speaks for itself, the defensive stuff has to get better.”
While O'Hoppe has struggled defensively, ranking in the fifth percentile in blocks above average and the 12th percentile in framing, he's been dominating at the plate. The 25-year-old’s 17 home runs rank fifth in the American League.
Montgomery said O’Hoppe is aware that his defense needs to improve if he wants to see more playing time this season.
“He knows that. He’s working on it. He’s aware of it, and it wears on him,” Montgomery said. “We’ve got to get him improved, and we’re doing everything we can to get there.”
O'Hoppe recently said he thinks he would benefit from more playing time, as it would allow him to have more consistent at-bats. Washington countered that saying O'Hoppe's struggles are likely more related to him still learning how to manage being an MLB catcher.
O'Hoppe turned 25 in February, and this season is his third season playing at least 50 games. The young catcher is just scratching the surface at what will likely be an impressive career.
But for now, O'Hoppe will need to focus on improving defensively.
