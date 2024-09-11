Angels Manager Says Demoted Rookie 'Needs to Get Control of His Emotions'
The Los Angeles Angels made a few roster moves ahead of their 7-4 loss to the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
The Angels called up right-handed relief pitcher Hans Crouse from Triple-A Salt Lake and optioned right-hander Victor Mederos.
Mederos gave up three runs on two hits and two walks in the seventh inning of Saturday's 6-4 loss. The trouble started after he quickly retired the first two batters. A pitch clock violation led to a walk, and things unraveled from there.
The reliever's emotions got the best of him.
“He needs to get control of his emotions,” Angels manager Ron Washington said. “He’s got good stuff, but sometimes he gets out there and lets the game speed up on him.”
Washington added: “The first two outs were perfect, but then he came up against the eighth and ninth hitters and the clock got him on one of them and he walked the other when he could have gotten out of that inning and just fell apart.”
Mederos was called up from High-A Tri-City on Aug. 18 and has faced some difficulties in his four appearances with the Angels, posting an 11.81 ERA while giving up seven hits and six walks over 5.1 innings.
The addition of a fresh arm like Crouse to the bullpen provides Washington with more flexibility, especially after rookie starter Caden Dana pitched just one inning on Sunday. Washington noted that Mederos has strong potential but needs more experience to develop.
Mederos, who was drafted in the sixth round in 2022 out of Oklahoma State, turned 23 in June.
Dana's encore to his superb debut ended after allowing five runs on seven hits in one inning. Three of the seven hits were home runs and he only struck out one while walking two.
The bullpen stepped up desite being down 5-0. If it wasn't for the relievers, the game could have gotten out of hand.
“I think my bullpen was outstanding, especially after [the Rangers] put five on us in the first two innings, and we kept the ballgame there,” Washington said. “We picked and pecked and got back in it. We just couldn't get the big hit, and then we couldn't stop them in the eighth, not because of the pitching. It's because we just played a little shoddy defense.”
The loss was full of teachable moments but that wasn't good enough for Washington.
“I want to win,” said Washington, who turned 72 this season. “I don’t care how young they are – they played good enough to win the ballgame, I expect to win the ballgame and I want them to think the same way.”