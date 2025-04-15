Angels' Mike Trout Has 3-Word Response to Aaron Judge Being Named Team USA Captain
The Los Angeles Angels had the incredible honor of watching their three-time MVP captain Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
Although New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was announced to be the 2026 captain for Team USA, Mike Trout gave his approval to the new leader, via manager of Team USA and MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa.
"When we knew you were gonna be named the captain," said DeRosa, "I felt that it was only right that I reached out to Mike, and just tell him, 'Hey, tomorrow we're gonna announce that Aaron is the captain of the team, I just want you to know that's happening.' And he was like, 'He should be.'"
Trout was the one bearing the flag during the last World Baseball Classic and will now ceremoniously pass the torch to Judge. The Yankees slugger spoke highly of what it meant to have Trout's stamp of approval for his new captain status.
"That's what it's all about, the recognition from your peers, especially from Mike Trout, the greatest player in the game and he has been since I came into the league and before I came into the league," Judge said. "So hearing that from the best, I'm still hoping he's on the team.
"He better be out there patrolling the outfield with me, that's what I'm hoping. I know we both play right field."
In recent years, Judge has been making a case to be Team USA's captain as his offensive numbers are putting him on another level.
Judge hit 58 home runs last season with a career-high 144 RBIs on his way to a second MVP award. When he won his first MVP award in 2022, Judge hit a career-high 62 dingers with a 10.8 WAR, a number he tied last season.
As for Trout, he has three MVP awards, 11 All-Star nods, and nine Silver Slugger honors over his illustrious career. Although it will feel different in next year's World Baseball Classic without Trout as captain, Judge has proven himself as a worthy replacement.
