Angels' Mike Trout Has Found The Solution to Getting Back to Old Self
The Los Angeles Angels are looking to completely change their fortune this season. Following a franchise-worst season in 2024, the Angels are hopeful that something will work out in 2025.
Much of this hope starts with the play of star outfielder Mike Trout. Trout is finally back to being healthy and is looking to show that this season with the Halos.
The former MVP believes he is back to his old self after multiple injury-riddled years. Trout spoke on this and offered the solution to getting his swing back.
“When I go to swing, it’s up and around instead of through the ball,” Trout said. “It like my hands are on a track. If they get off track, and I swing across my body, sometimes I lose vision when I rotate, and I have one eye on the ball instead of two. That’s why I was swinging and missing so much.”
At the height of his powers, Trout was seen as the best player in baseball. But he has been robbed of that title due to injuries taking hold of his career.
Trout pointed to him chasing the ball during at-bats as one reason why he has struggled of late. But he is determined to stop and get back to being a top player in baseball.
“A few years ago, I never really chased,” Trout said. “I had a tight strike zone. I knew my zone and really didn’t get out of it. Yeah, I had some times where I would chase, either just getting too big at the plate, trying to hit the ball so far. You can’t be perfect every single time."
Last season, Trout was limited to just 29 games following an injury. During the time on the field, he looked decent, hitting just .220 with 10 home runs and 14 runs batted in.
If Trout can provide the Angels with a healthy season, their luck could change, and maybe they could compete for a playoff spot. It won't be easy, but the Angels are hopeful that his injury issues are in the past.
