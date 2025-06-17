Angels Veteran Pitcher Elects to Leave Organization
Los Angeles Angels right-handed relief pitcher Shaun Anderson elected free agency on Saturday.
The Angels signed him to a minor league contract in February. But Anderson, who will turn 31 in October, has been in and out of the major leagues this season.
He has made six appearances with Los Angeles in 2025, posting a 7.59 ERA and 10 strikeouts across 10.2 innings.
The Angels designated Anderson for assignment on Friday to make room on the roster for recalled right-handed pitcher Sam Bachman.
In addition to Anderson, the Angels optioned outfielder Matthew Lugo in a corresponding move to select the contract of infielder Christian Moore.
The Angels drafted Moore as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. The Tennessee product has emerged as the organization’s top prospect, spending just one full season in the minor leagues before making his MLB debut.
Meanwhile, Lugo is the Angels’ No. 13 prospect and has been in and out of the Angels’ roster like Anderson this season.
After the Angels designated Anderson for assignment, he cleared waivers and was able to elect free agency.
Anderson has posted a career 3.89 ERA in the minor leagues throughout his career. This season, he holds a 1-5 record and has logged a 5.74 ERA and 35 strikeouts across nine appearances in Triple-A.
He has bounced around several MLB teams in his six-season career. Anderson has made appearances with the Angels, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers and Miami Marlins.
The Angels most recently called Anderson up on June 9 to pitch 0.2 innings against the Athletics. But he allowed two runs, two hits and one home run after throwing just 14 pitches.
This is the second time Los Angeles has designated Anderson for assignment this season with the first occurring on May 24. But the Florida University product ultimately re-signed with the Angels four days later.
Anderson is out of options, which means the Angels can not simply send him back to the minor leagues. Therefore, a second reunion could be possible now that he's back in free agency.
