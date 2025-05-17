Angels Notes: All-Star Linked to Trade, Manager Urges Front Office to Make Additions
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-2, on Friday night in the first game of the Freeway Series between the two Southern California franchises. The Halos improved to 18-25 on the year.
Additionally, a big money All-Star is named as a 'popular trade target' by a top insider. Although his ERA is a bit higher than his normal dominance, he has a Hall of Fame resume and could be a major boost to any team for the right price.
Finally, manager Ron Washington urged the front office to make roster reinforcements. A promising start to 2025 quickly turned sour, and although it can't be blamed on just one area of the organization, more talent in the dugout is almost always a sure-fire way to more wins.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels' $10 Million All-Star Could Be 'Popular Trade Target' Says Insider
Angels Manager Urges Front Office to Make Additions Amid Struggles
Angels Manager Doesn't Know if Ben Joyce Will Be Healthy By Start of 2026 Season
Angels Star Reacts to 'Heartbreaking' Season-Ending Injury for Teammate
Angels' Kenley Jansen Opens Up on Mental Struggles of Being a Closer
Angels Castoff Named Top Trade Candidate After Thriving With New Team
Angels Projected to Pick Shortstop in Latest Baseball America Mock Draft
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.