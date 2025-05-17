Halos Today

Angels Notes: All-Star Linked to Trade, Manager Urges Front Office to Make Additions

Gabe Smallson

Apr 15, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington trots back to the dugout during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. All MLB players will be wearing the number 42 on Jackie Robinson Day to commemorate Robinson making his major league debut in 1947. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Apr 15, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington trots back to the dugout during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. All MLB players will be wearing the number 42 on Jackie Robinson Day to commemorate Robinson making his major league debut in 1947. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-2, on Friday night in the first game of the Freeway Series between the two Southern California franchises. The Halos improved to 18-25 on the year.

Additionally, a big money All-Star is named as a 'popular trade target' by a top insider. Although his ERA is a bit higher than his normal dominance, he has a Hall of Fame resume and could be a major boost to any team for the right price.

Finally, manager Ron Washington urged the front office to make roster reinforcements. A promising start to 2025 quickly turned sour, and although it can't be blamed on just one area of the organization, more talent in the dugout is almost always a sure-fire way to more wins.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

