Angels Notes: Blockbuster Free Agent Prediction, Trade Rumors, Ex-Halos Top Prospect Signs With AL Squad

Jun 24, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward (3), center fielder Mickey Moniak (16) and right fielder Jo Adell (7) head off the field after the final out of the ninth inning defeating the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels are expected to be active in search of another starting pitcher this offseason. The Halos already signed veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks, but the team still has a big hole, especially at the top of their rotation. If the Angels could add a true ace going into next season, the rotation could become a strength on the roster.

While the Angels look to add a top starting pitcher, one of their outfielders is reportedly drawing trade interest from an American League contender. With the addition of Jorge Soler this offseason, the Angels could look to move an outfielder.

Finally, a former Angels top prospect who was once the No. 1 overall prospect in the organization has found his next home, also with an AL playoff team from a year ago. He'll look to finally get his MLB career on track after being drafted in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

Here's all the latest Angels news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Predicted to Sign Top Free Agent Pitcher in $72 Million Blockbuster Deal

Angels Outfielder Drawing Trade Interest From AL Powerhouse

Former Angels No. 1 Prospect Who Hasn't Panned Out Signs With Rising AL Club

