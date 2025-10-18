Halos Today

Angels Notes: Catcher Leaves Organization, Jo Adell Trade Rumors, Halos Linked to Free Agent Outfielder

Gabe Smallson

Sep 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell (7) signs an autograph for a fan before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell (7) signs an autograph for a fan before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
In this story:

A Los Angeles Angels catcher has elected to leave the organization and test free agency. The veteran backstop was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2010, drafted again by the Miami Marlins in 2013, and made his MLB debut in 2017, as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

In other news, fans have been delighted by the productive season that outfielder Jo Adell has had, but an MLB insider revealed that he may be available in a trade this offseason. Adell set career highs with 37 home runs and 98 RBIs this season, while his slugging percentage (.485) and OPS (.778) were also the best of his MLB life.

Speaking of potential movement in the outfield, the Angels have been linked as a top landing spot for a slugging centerfielder on the New York Yankees. The soon-to-be 29-year-old from Texas obliterated his previous career-highs, setting new marks with 34 home runs, 74 RBIs, an .811 OPS, and a bWAR of 3.5.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Catcher Elects to Leave Organization, Head to Free Agency

Angels' Jo Adell Available in Trade This Offseason, Says MLB Insider

Angels Tabbed as Top Landing Spot for Breakout Yankees Outfielder in Free Agency

Angels Could 'Sell High' on Breakout Outfielder This Offseason in Trade

Jose Soriano Receives Major Honor From Angels

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News