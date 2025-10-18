Angels Notes: Catcher Leaves Organization, Jo Adell Trade Rumors, Halos Linked to Free Agent Outfielder
A Los Angeles Angels catcher has elected to leave the organization and test free agency. The veteran backstop was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2010, drafted again by the Miami Marlins in 2013, and made his MLB debut in 2017, as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.
In other news, fans have been delighted by the productive season that outfielder Jo Adell has had, but an MLB insider revealed that he may be available in a trade this offseason. Adell set career highs with 37 home runs and 98 RBIs this season, while his slugging percentage (.485) and OPS (.778) were also the best of his MLB life.
Speaking of potential movement in the outfield, the Angels have been linked as a top landing spot for a slugging centerfielder on the New York Yankees. The soon-to-be 29-year-old from Texas obliterated his previous career-highs, setting new marks with 34 home runs, 74 RBIs, an .811 OPS, and a bWAR of 3.5.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Catcher Elects to Leave Organization, Head to Free Agency
Angels' Jo Adell Available in Trade This Offseason, Says MLB Insider
Angels Tabbed as Top Landing Spot for Breakout Yankees Outfielder in Free Agency
Angels Could 'Sell High' on Breakout Outfielder This Offseason in Trade
Jose Soriano Receives Major Honor From Angels
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.