Angels Notes: Former All-Star's Comeback Ends, Victor Mederos' Challenge, Zach Neto's Record
The Angels dropped their series finale in Minnesota, 6-4 on Wednesday, and were officially eliminated from postseason contention in the process.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed:
Angels Release Struggling Former All-Star
The Angels have decided to part ways with a former All-Star pitcher amid his struggle to regain form in the minor leagues. Although Corey Knebel would have made for a nice comeback story — certainly not the first the Angels have tried to facilitate this year — five appearances were enough for the Angels to pull the plug on the experiment.
Manager Criticizes Failed Bunt Attempt
Angels manager Ron Washington voiced his frustrations following a botched bunt attempt, the latest in a long line of critiques about one old-school aspect of baseball strategy.
Rookie Sent Down to Regain Composure
In a recent roster move underscored by a need for emotional maturity, the Angels demoted rookie Victor Mederos following a loss to the Texas Rangers. Ron Washington's candid comments about Mederos' maturity were revealing.
Zach Neto Breaks Historic Record
Shortstop Zach Neto has etched his name into the franchise history books by surpassing a long-standing single-season home run record for an Angels shortstop previously held by Jim Fregosi.
Anthony Rendon Seeks Injury Prevention Tips
Amid struggles with injuries, third baseman Anthony Rendon is actively seeking advice on how to avoid future injuries. It was a candid confession for any professional athlete, but understandable coming from one of the most injury-prone players in baseball.