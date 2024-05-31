Angels Notes: Good riddance Yankees, Power Rankings Slip, Prospect Potential
After two closely fought games to begin the series, the Los Angeles Angels' bullpen imploded in an 8-3 loss to the Yankees in a decisive series finale Thursday.
Here's all the latest headlines:
Angels Struggle in MLB Power Rankings
The latest MLB power rankings from Newsweek are not favorable for the Angels — little surprise after another fraught homestand, where the Angels have struggled all season.
Angels Make Roster Moves Amid Injuries
The Angels recalled veteran All-Star Miguel Sanó from his rehab assignment earlier than anticipated due to an unexpected development. It's another unforunate case of adding insult to (literal) injury in an Angels season full of them.
Emerging Prospect: Barrett Kent
Angels' prospect Barrett Kent is showing promising signs of breakout potential. His development is being closely watched by team management, signaling high expectations for his future.
Former Angels Closer Faces Surgery
Keynan Middleton, the former Angels closer now with the Cardinals, may require Tommy John surgery after halting his rehab process. This development raises concerns about his rehab from an elbow injury.