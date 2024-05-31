Halos Today

Angels Notes: Good riddance Yankees, Power Rankings Slip, Prospect Potential

J.P. Hoornstra

May 30, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) ducks as he scores on a triple by right fielder Juan Soto (22) in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
After two closely fought games to begin the series, the Los Angeles Angels' bullpen imploded in an 8-3 loss to the Yankees in a decisive series finale Thursday.

Angels Struggle in MLB Power Rankings

The latest MLB power rankings from Newsweek are not favorable for the Angels — little surprise after another fraught homestand, where the Angels have struggled all season.

Angels Make Roster Moves Amid Injuries

The Angels recalled veteran All-Star Miguel Sanó from his rehab assignment earlier than anticipated due to an unexpected development. It's another unforunate case of adding insult to (literal) injury in an Angels season full of them.

Emerging Prospect: Barrett Kent

Angels' prospect Barrett Kent is showing promising signs of breakout potential. His development is being closely watched by team management, signaling high expectations for his future.

Former Angels Closer Faces Surgery

Keynan Middleton, the former Angels closer now with the Cardinals, may require Tommy John surgery after halting his rehab process. This development raises concerns about his rehab from an elbow injury.

