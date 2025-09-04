Angels Notes: Halos Add Astros Infielder, Send Down Pitcher, Mike Trout Injury Update
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Kansas City Royals, 4-3, on Wednesday as Jo Adell had a monster game, driving in every run. The Halos improved to 66-73 on the year as right-hander Robert Stephenson earned his first win since 2023.
Ahead of the eventual victory, the Angels added an infielder from the Houston Astros organization. The 27-year-old last made a big league appearances with the Athletics earlier this season.
In a corresponding move, a right-handed pitcher was transferred to the 60-day injured list. The 24-year-old right-hander has a 3.39 ERA across 16 Triple-A appearances, but has been struggling through his first 17 innings of the year in MLB play.
The Angels made another roster move on Wednesday, calling up right-handed pitcher Caden Dana, who started Wednesday's game, allowing two earned runs over five innings. Right-handed pitcher Chase Silseth was sent down
Finally, acting manager Ray Montgomery provided an update on superstar Mike Trout's injury. The three-time MVP has missed the last two contests with a skin infection on his arm after undergoing a major slump in August.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Tweets of the Day:
