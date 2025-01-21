Angels Notes: Halos Lose All-Star Free Agent Target, Looking for Outfield Help
The Los Angeles Angels lost a pitcher to free agency as he signed a minor league deal with an American League team.
After seven years with the Angels, he leaves in the midst of his recovery from elbow surgery with the potential to return before the end of the 2025 campaign.
There was also a huge free agency fish that the Halos failed to land in Anthony Santander as he agreed to join another American League team.
Rather than acting as if this ruined the offseason, the Angels are still looking to make moves, even after their initial roster improvements.
Even with the busy offseason that started mere hours after the final out of the 2024 World Series, the Angels are still in the running for big-name players.
General manager Perry Minasian said at the Winter Meetings that Los Angeles still has moves to make before spring training. Those moves are yet to transpire.
Following the Santander news, things are still looking up for the Halos.
Although the already made offseason deals are set to greatly improve the roster, it appears that they still have their eyes on at least two prized MLB free agents.
