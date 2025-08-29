Angels Notes: Halos Make Decision on Top Pick, Announcer Takes Shot at Cowboys, Ron Washington Talks Future
The Los Angeles Angels got a much-needed rest day Thursday after a blowout loss to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.
During the game, Angels play-by-play commentator Wayne Randazzo took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and their fans.
“Well, they’ll have to enjoy a 17-3 around here, because I don’t know how many they’re gonna get with the Dallas Cowboys," he said. On Thursday, the Cowboys traded their best player, Micah Parsons, to the Green Bay Packers.
In other news, the Angels made a decision on their No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 draft, Tyler Bremner. Bremner is yet to play a game in the Angels minor league system, and the Halos will look to keep it that way until at least the start of next season.
Finally, Ron Washington made a public return ahead of the Angels' series with the Rangers, and seems to be doing better than he was earlier in the season. Washington won't be coaching the Angels this season, but stated he hopes to in the future.
