Angels Notes: Halos Make Massive Roster Move, All-Star Linked to Rival in Trade

Gabe Smallson

Apr 18, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) reaches second on an RBI double against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In the long-awaited season debut of Zach Neto, the Los Angeles Angels beat the San Francisco Giants, 2-0, and moved to 10-9 on the year.

The way Neto got in the lineup was via a major roster move, activating the shortstop from the injured list while designating Nicky Lopez for assignment. Fans got an idea the move was imminent when Neto was spotted in a local airport on Thursday ahead of the home game.

Additionally, a Halos All-Star has been linked to a divisional rival in what would be a surprising deal. The move would be a shock given the veteran pitcher is chasing history this season and making a dominant first impression wearing an Angels uniform.

