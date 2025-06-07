Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Make Roster Move, Sign Outfielder, Trade Deadline Prediction

Gabe Smallson

May 12, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Jose Fermin (68) delivers during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
May 12, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Jose Fermin (68) delivers during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels kicked off a series against the Seattle Mariners with a 5-4 win as Kyle Hendricks earned his 100th career win, and Kenley Jansen secured career save No. 460.

Ahead of the win, the Angels made a roster move and activated a relief pitcher. A young pitcher was optioned in a corresponding move.

Additionally, a former first baseman/outfielder from the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins was signed to add depth to the Halos' roster. The former fourth-round draft choice most recently playing for the independent league will look to make the most of his opportunity with the Halos.

Finally, if the Angels decide that this season is one to scrap and rebuild, an insider expected that they will be a 'popular' hot spot ahead of the trade deadline. There are many key assets on the Halos roster that contenders would exchange for top prospects, but perhaps the best course of action is to build around said assets and soon get back to the contender conversation.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Make Roster Move Ahead of Friday’s Series Opener vs Mariners

Angels Sign Former Rays, Marlins First Baseman and Outfielder

Angels Expected to Be 'Popular' Team If They Decide to Sell at Trade Deadline

Angels Veteran All-Star Says Young Halo is 'Superstar in the Making'

Angels Manager Says Reid Detmers Will Return to Rotation at Some Point

Angels Top Prospect Falls Out of MLB's Top 100 in Latest Rankings

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News