Angels Notes: Halos Make Roster Move, Sign Outfielder, Trade Deadline Prediction
The Los Angeles Angels kicked off a series against the Seattle Mariners with a 5-4 win as Kyle Hendricks earned his 100th career win, and Kenley Jansen secured career save No. 460.
Ahead of the win, the Angels made a roster move and activated a relief pitcher. A young pitcher was optioned in a corresponding move.
Additionally, a former first baseman/outfielder from the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins was signed to add depth to the Halos' roster. The former fourth-round draft choice most recently playing for the independent league will look to make the most of his opportunity with the Halos.
Finally, if the Angels decide that this season is one to scrap and rebuild, an insider expected that they will be a 'popular' hot spot ahead of the trade deadline. There are many key assets on the Halos roster that contenders would exchange for top prospects, but perhaps the best course of action is to build around said assets and soon get back to the contender conversation.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Make Roster Move Ahead of Friday’s Series Opener vs Mariners
Angels Sign Former Rays, Marlins First Baseman and Outfielder
Angels Expected to Be 'Popular' Team If They Decide to Sell at Trade Deadline
Angels Veteran All-Star Says Young Halo is 'Superstar in the Making'
Angels Manager Says Reid Detmers Will Return to Rotation at Some Point
Angels Top Prospect Falls Out of MLB's Top 100 in Latest Rankings
Angels Tweets of the Day:
