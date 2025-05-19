Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Make Roster Move, Yusei Kikuchi Injury, Angels Sweep Dodgers

Gabe Smallson

May 7, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi (16) pitches during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-4, to not only sweep the defending champions, but also did so in a three-game set for the first time in 15 years. The Halos moved to 20-25 on the year.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Angels placed a pitcher on the injured list, but called up a veteran with two World Series titles to his name. In a corresponding move, an infielder was designated for assignment.

In more pitching news, southpaw Yusei Kikuchi was forced to leave the final game of the series sweep against the Dodgers due to an ankle injury. He was in the middle of a seven-strikeout appearance that had allowed just four walks, three hits, and an earned run.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

