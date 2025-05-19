Angels Notes: Halos Make Roster Move, Yusei Kikuchi Injury, Angels Sweep Dodgers
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-4, to not only sweep the defending champions, but also did so in a three-game set for the first time in 15 years. The Halos moved to 20-25 on the year.
Ahead of the eventual victory, the Angels placed a pitcher on the injured list, but called up a veteran with two World Series titles to his name. In a corresponding move, an infielder was designated for assignment.
In more pitching news, southpaw Yusei Kikuchi was forced to leave the final game of the series sweep against the Dodgers due to an ankle injury. He was in the middle of a seven-strikeout appearance that had allowed just four walks, three hits, and an earned run.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Place Pitcher on Injured List, Call Up Veteran World Series Champ
Angels’ Yusei Kikuchi Exits Sunday’s Game With Unfortunate Injury After Dominant Start
MLB Insider Slams Angels for Fumbling Shohei Ohtani
Angels Could Have 'Diamond in the Rough' in Double-A, Says Experts
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.