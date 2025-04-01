Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Make Trade, Mike Trout Rumors, Lineup Change Incoming

Gabe Smallson

Mar 31, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout (27) catches a fly ball by the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout (27) catches a fly ball by the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels won an extra innings thriller against the St. Louis Cardinals, 5-4, on Monday night to improve to 3-1 on the year.

The Halos had no shortage of excitement as Monday also saw them make a trade to acquire a southpaw pitcher from the Chicago White Sox. The former fourth-round pick will start his Angels journey in Triple-A Salt Lake.

Additionally, three-time MVP Mike Trout has been mentioned in some potential trade rumors by a top MLB insider. The would-be deal, as outrageous as it sounds, would have to bolster the Angels' farm and give pieces to add to the thriving young core to even be considered.

Finally, manager Ron Washington has plans to make a major shift in the lineup soon. Although things seem to be working for the Halos thus far, the move is dependent on the health of a key veteran on the ball club.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Make Trade, Acquire Starting Pitcher From White Sox

MLB Insider Believes Mike Trout Could Make MLB Trade Deadline Very Interesting

Angels' Ron Washington Planning on Making Big Lineup Change Soon

Angels' Mike Trout Attacked by Popular Betting Account in Egregious Tweet

Angels Starting Pitchers Accomplish Feat Not Done in 14 Years

Angels Tweets of the Day:

Gabe Smallson
