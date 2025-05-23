Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Make Trade, Sign Veteran Pitcher, Sweep AL West Rival

Aug 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Sammy Peralta (67) delivers a pitch against the Oakland Athletics during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Aug 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Sammy Peralta (67) delivers a pitch against the Oakland Athletics during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels are among the hottest teams in baseball and have won seven games in a row.

The Halos downed the Athletics, 10-5, on Thursday and swept the four-game set. With this second consecutive series sweep, the Angels improved to 24-25 and have won eight of their last 10 in what is showing promise to be a major turning point of 2025.

During the victory, the Angels made a trade with the Boston Red Sox. A recently DFA'd utility man was flipped to the American League powerhouse for cash considerations.

Additionally, the Halos signed a southpaw reliever to add to the bullpen. He was most recently playing professionally in Mexico, posting a 2.53 ERA in four appearances this season.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Tweets of the Day:

