Angels Notes: Halos Make Trade, Sign Veteran Pitcher, Sweep AL West Rival
The Los Angeles Angels are among the hottest teams in baseball and have won seven games in a row.
The Halos downed the Athletics, 10-5, on Thursday and swept the four-game set. With this second consecutive series sweep, the Angels improved to 24-25 and have won eight of their last 10 in what is showing promise to be a major turning point of 2025.
During the victory, the Angels made a trade with the Boston Red Sox. A recently DFA'd utility man was flipped to the American League powerhouse for cash considerations.
Additionally, the Halos signed a southpaw reliever to add to the bullpen. He was most recently playing professionally in Mexico, posting a 2.53 ERA in four appearances this season.
