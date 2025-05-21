Angels Notes: Halos Promote Top Prospect, Multiple Trade Ideas, Mike Trout Update
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Athletics, 7-5, on Tuesday evening for their fifth straight victory and improved to 22-25 on the year.
Ahead of the victory, the Halos promoted a top prospect from Double-A to Triple-A. With murmurs this past spring about his development, the No. 1 overall prospect for the Halos is one giant step closer to The Show.
Additionally, an insider has recently linked the Halos to potentially trading a veteran pitcher by the trade deadline. They also have an outfielder who has been considered a 'hot commodity' around the league.
Finally, Mike Trout took a 'huge step' in his recovery, according to manager Ron Washington. The future Hall of Famer is continuing to trend toward a return to the field after quite some time away.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Promoting No. 1 Overall Prospect in Exciting Move: Report
Mike Trout Takes 'Huge Step' Toward Return, Says Angels Manager
How Angels Arte Moreno Helped Dodgers Build a Dynasty
Angels Manager Gets Honest About Key Veteran's Season-Long Slump
Angels Could Trade $39 Million All-Star at Deadline, Says Insider
Angels Outfielder Named 'Hot Commodity' as Trade Deadline Approaches
