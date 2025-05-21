Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Promote Top Prospect, Multiple Trade Ideas, Mike Trout Update

Gabe Smallson

Rocket City infielder Christian Moore (7) celebrates hitting a homerun during a minor league baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and Rocket City Trash Pandas at Covenant Health Park on April 29, 2025. The Knoxville Smokies won 9-6 against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
Rocket City infielder Christian Moore (7) celebrates hitting a homerun during a minor league baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and Rocket City Trash Pandas at Covenant Health Park on April 29, 2025. The Knoxville Smokies won 9-6 against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels beat the Athletics, 7-5, on Tuesday evening for their fifth straight victory and improved to 22-25 on the year.

Ahead of the victory, the Halos promoted a top prospect from Double-A to Triple-A. With murmurs this past spring about his development, the No. 1 overall prospect for the Halos is one giant step closer to The Show.

Additionally, an insider has recently linked the Halos to potentially trading a veteran pitcher by the trade deadline. They also have an outfielder who has been considered a 'hot commodity' around the league.

Finally, Mike Trout took a 'huge step' in his recovery, according to manager Ron Washington. The future Hall of Famer is continuing to trend toward a return to the field after quite some time away.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Promoting No. 1 Overall Prospect in Exciting Move: Report

Mike Trout Takes 'Huge Step' Toward Return, Says Angels Manager

How Angels Arte Moreno Helped Dodgers Build a Dynasty

Angels Manager Gets Honest About Key Veteran's Season-Long Slump

Angels Could Trade $39 Million All-Star at Deadline, Says Insider

Angels Outfielder Named 'Hot Commodity' as Trade Deadline Approaches

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News