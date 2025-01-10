Angels Notes: Halos Sign Former Dodgers Pitcher, Leading Team for $100M All-Star
In this story:
Connor Brogdon is staying in Los Angeles, signing a minor league contract with the Angels that includes an invite to MLB spring training after a stint with the Dodgers in 2024.
Anthony Santander, coming off a career-best 2024 season with 44 home runs and 102 RBIs, remains a free agent. The Angels, Blue Jays, and Tigers are reportedly among the teams interested in signing the 30-year-old power hitter.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
